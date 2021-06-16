ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.