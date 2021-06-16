ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

