Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Clearway Energy worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

