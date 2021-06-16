ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Reaches $0.0503 on Major Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.00762518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00083586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.74 or 0.07694214 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

