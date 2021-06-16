Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92.

NET stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.76. 3,667,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,634. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of -225.62 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Cloudflare by 610.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.