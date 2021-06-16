CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after buying an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $216.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.75. The company has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

