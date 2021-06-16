CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,620 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $77,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.04. 8,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

