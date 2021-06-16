CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.78. 18,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,089. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

