Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,598. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,986 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

