Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in May

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,598. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
