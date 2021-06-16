Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 197,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,195. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $800.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

