Colliers Securities Comments on Qumu Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qumu in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Colliers Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on QUMU. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Qumu stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Qumu has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Qumu by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

