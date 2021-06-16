Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 29.1% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $671,998.15 and approximately $1,670.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,656.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.01 or 0.01552158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00425386 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000216 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars.

