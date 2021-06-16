Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.22. 805,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,693,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

