Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Down 3.8%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.13 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 4,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,290,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after buying an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

