Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.72 ($6.73).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBK shares. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.43 ($7.56) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

