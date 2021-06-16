Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 83,772 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 295.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,707,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Evergy by 16,759.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 884,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,246. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

