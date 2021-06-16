Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of BRP worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $78.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $96.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

