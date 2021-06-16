Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.23 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 300.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,268 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

ATO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,870. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.