Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Nucor stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. 68,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.83. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.