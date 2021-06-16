Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.31% of Eventbrite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of EB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,991. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.