Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 243.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.10. 1,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,662. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

