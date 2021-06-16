Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Humana stock traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.94. 9,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,776. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

