Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,021 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.27% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after buying an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 18.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $100.38. The company had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,181. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

