Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 4,848 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $1,651,000. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

