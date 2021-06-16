Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 6,037 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 119.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

PSXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.