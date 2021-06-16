Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €144.00 ($169.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €133.00 ($156.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €132.00 ($155.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €127.00 ($149.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPA ML traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €130.40 ($153.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €125.13. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.