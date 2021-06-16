Comparing IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) & AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and IQVIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 9,400.76 -$12.34 million N/A N/A IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.16 $279.00 million $6.03 40.92

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -16.37% -16.13% IQVIA 3.40% 20.96% 5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIkido Pharma and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94

IQVIA has a consensus target price of $246.17, indicating a potential downside of 0.24%. Given IQVIA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IQVIA is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQVIA has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IQVIA beats AIkido Pharma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc. provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. The Technology & Analytics Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation services; real world solutions that enable life sciences and provider customers to generate and disseminate evidence, which informs health care decision making and improves patients' outcomes; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. This segment also provides country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers project management and clinical monitoring; clinical trial support; virtual trials; and strategic planning and design services, as well as central laboratory, genomic, bioanalytical, ADME, discovery, and vaccine and biomarker laboratory services. The Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic, and consumer health companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IQVIA Holdings Inc. in November 2017. IQVIA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

