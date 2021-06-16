Compound (COMP) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $309.73 or 0.00800065 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $106.16 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,252,064 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

