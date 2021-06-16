Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,702 ($35.30). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,648 ($34.60), with a volume of 166,430 shares.

CCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,628.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

