Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Up 30.8% in May

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 388,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the May 13th total of 297,200 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPSI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $820,508. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. 59,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,107. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.