Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.69. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,084 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $52,344,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,940,226 shares in the company, valued at $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.