Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,798. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.52.

