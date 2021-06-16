Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,275 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.4% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.12. 1,099,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.54. The company has a market capitalization of $938.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

