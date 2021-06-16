Concord Wealth Partners Buys 28,528 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 5,372.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.98% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $552,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000.

XMHQ stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

