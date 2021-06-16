Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,759 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,310,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,733,000 after acquiring an additional 740,026 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. 49,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,568. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.82 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.