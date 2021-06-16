Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 44,079 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9,299.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,079 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.72. 1,424,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,632,070. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $159.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.61.

