Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,312 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 0.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.29. 3,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.30. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

