Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNTB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18.
About Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
