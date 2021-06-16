Constellation 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $548,880.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $53.28 million and approximately $548,880.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00060795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00023517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00762695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083411 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.73 or 0.07717719 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

