Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.97. 701,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

