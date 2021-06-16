Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $56,737.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.46 or 0.00766780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.07752530 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

