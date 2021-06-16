ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,120,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 31,430,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,723 shares of company stock worth $6,383,992 over the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

