Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,068 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Trip.com Group worth $40,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,895,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,472,000 after purchasing an additional 133,377 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,388,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 177,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

