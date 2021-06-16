Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,889 shares during the period. JD.com comprises approximately 12.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of JD.com worth $382,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 547,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,506. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

