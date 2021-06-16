Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $40.26 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $40,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.31. 482,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,426,879. The firm has a market cap of $942.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,056,695 shares of company stock worth $643,374,621. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

