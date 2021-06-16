Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after buying an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after buying an additional 867,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after buying an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU remained flat at $$35.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. 291,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,445,419. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

