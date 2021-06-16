Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,539 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,801 shares of company stock worth $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.12. The company has a market capitalization of $379.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $285.57 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.