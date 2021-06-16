Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.79 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $51.80 million and $6.79 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.