CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.21 million and $87,011.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.28 or 0.00767148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00083439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07796097 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.