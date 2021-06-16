COVIR.IO Market Cap Hits $95,691.33 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 79.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 96.9% against the dollar. COVIR.IO has a market cap of $95,691.33 and $418.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir . The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

