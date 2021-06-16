Crake Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 525,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 525,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,004,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. 701,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,071,160. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.